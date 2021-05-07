Plian Market Cap Tops $35.53 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $200,523.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 821,523,286 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

