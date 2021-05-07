PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 600 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 112,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,050. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.