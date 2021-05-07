Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0005

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

