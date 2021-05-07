Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PIF traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.78. 113,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$24.41.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

