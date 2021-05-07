Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $17.74 or 0.00030939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $34.83 million and $1.80 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

