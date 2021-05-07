Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $354,728.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $354,728.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

