Polkamarkets (POLK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.75 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $31.02 million and $1.75 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

