PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $139,373.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

