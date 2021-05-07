Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Pool worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $434.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.99 and a 200-day moving average of $356.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

