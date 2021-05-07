PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $288,520.49 and approximately $23.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.23 or 0.00602868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,357.57 or 1.00161743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

