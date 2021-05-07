Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 4,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Population Health Investment stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.88% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

