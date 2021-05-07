Populous Price Tops $5.53 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Populous has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $294.35 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00009598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

