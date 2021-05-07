Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 0.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €86.10 ($101.29) and last traded at €87.10 ($102.47). 565,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.90 ($103.41).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

