Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

