Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. Approximately 15,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 732,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Poshmark stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

