PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,969.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $12,969.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,605.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.87 or 0.06101667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.08 or 0.02319378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00598481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00202228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.96 or 0.00819311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.00672771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.43 or 0.00566661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,141,529 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

