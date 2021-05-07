Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Down 0.8%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

