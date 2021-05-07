PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.87 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

