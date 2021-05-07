Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTIL stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $587,793. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

