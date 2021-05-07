PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Cap of $730,417.54

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00018343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $730,417.54 and $147,472.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

