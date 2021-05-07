Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1.96 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 117.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,129,295 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

