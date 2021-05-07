Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 10,625 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,653 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

