Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

PFHD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Professional has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Professional will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 694.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

