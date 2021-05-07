Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) SVP Jeremy Segal Sells 761 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 265,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 55.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 40.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.