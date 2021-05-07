Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $2,660,500.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

