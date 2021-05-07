Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

PGNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,864 shares of company stock worth $19,407,244. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

