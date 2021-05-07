Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.
PGNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,864 shares of company stock worth $19,407,244. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
