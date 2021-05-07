Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.
PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.
PRLB stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 14,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.