Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

PRLB stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 14,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

