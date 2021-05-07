ProxyNode Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,939.55 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 84.1% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $154,939.55 and approximately $174.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.00772086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.42 or 0.02168459 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,714,553 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

