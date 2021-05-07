ProxyNode (PRX) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $85,267.22 and approximately $154.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.05 or 0.00718780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.56 or 0.02012935 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,736,353 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

