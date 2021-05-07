Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.08

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

