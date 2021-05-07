PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8.2%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.02. 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 683,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.