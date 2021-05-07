pulltherug.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $573.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $132,797.29 and $573.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.07 or 0.00024286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.