Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for DocuSign, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DocuSign in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DocuSign’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.32. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $115.11 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.08 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.