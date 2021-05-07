Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

