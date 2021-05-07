Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMT. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kennametal stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.