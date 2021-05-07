Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,505. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,967,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.