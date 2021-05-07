Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

TSLX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,300. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.