Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

