Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

