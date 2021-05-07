Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zix Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ZIX in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for ZIX’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

ZIXI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,968. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.