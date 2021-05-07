Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

