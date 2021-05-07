Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.