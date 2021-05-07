Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reduced by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.59) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,505. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

