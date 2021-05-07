Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Decreased by Analyst

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.77. 56,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $138.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

