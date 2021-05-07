Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

TIH stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$105.41. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,591. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$61.09 and a 52-week high of C$106.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.