Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issued By William Blair

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,174,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

