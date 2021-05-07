Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

BERY stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

