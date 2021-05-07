Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OCBI remained flat at $$32.25 during trading hours on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

