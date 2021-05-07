Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.36 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

