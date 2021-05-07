Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Lowered by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

BERY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

